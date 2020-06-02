Jeff Risk running for election to Minot Park Board

Jeff Risk is looking to be elected to the Minot Park Board.

Risk has a recreation degree, helped start sports programs as the former Nedrose Athletic Director, had a refereeing career that spanned roughly 40 years, and has been a Minot resident since 1975.

Risk said he wants to bring a focus on fan experience to Minot sports.

"It's not just for the participants, but for the fans that come and watch. The new facility for hockey. That looks like a building I'm used to going into," said Risk.

