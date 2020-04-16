Jamestown inmates make masks and gowns for North Dakota agencies

When the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation saw a need for protective equipment in the state, inmates in Jamestown at the Rough Rider Industries program stepped up and began creating masks and gowns.

More than 50 inmates have been creating and sewing gowns and masks for state workers.

The directors of Rough Rider Industries say their production has the ability to make thousands of masks per day, if they can continue getting the necessary materials.

“So were averaging, we figure we can do about 2,000 mask a day, providing we have the materials at our finger tips. So right now we're kind of at a stand still waiting for elastic to come in and some of our cotton,” said Rick Gardner, the director of Rough Rider Industries.

The inmates have created more than 3,000 masks that have been shipped to the Jamestown Medical Center and governor’s office.

The personal protective equipment is only available to first responders, non-profit organizations, and government agencies throughout the state.

Gardner says they are looking in to the possibility of expanding the manufacturing.

