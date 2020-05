The Companions for Children team is growing.

Jalisa Tinnes has joined the non-profit as its Assistant Director as the organization plans its Lunch Pals program for next school year.

"I came over here just as a way to help grow my career and help further the future of youth in our community. It's a great program, and they've got some awesome volunteers and a great team right now," said Tinnes.

Before Companions for Children, Tinnes worked with the Souris Valley United Way.