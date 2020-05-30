Prairie Knights reopens

Prairie Knights Casino & Resort has reopened after over a month of ceasing operations due to COVID-19.

However, operations have undergone changes to keep staff and the public safe.

Guests will have their temperatures taken when entering, and everyone on the premises is required to wear a mask.

Staff say table games will are closed, but every other slot machine will be open for guests and will be cleaned throughout the day.

Right now, no one under 18 is allowed on casino property or the quick mart gas station