Isaak motion hearing rescheduled due to COVID-19 court complications

An emergency order was filed Wednesday to continue a motion hearing for a man accused of murdering four people in Mandan.

The order moving the motion hearing for Chad Isaak was continued due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the order, all non-emergency hearings on the court calendar for April and May are being continued to a date after July 13.

The motion hearing for Isaak is now scheduled for July 1 in Morton County.

This is the fourth time the motion hearing to suppress evidence and request a change of venue has been re-scheduled.

A jury trial for Isaak is scheduled for November.

