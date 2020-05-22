International Peace Garden holding limited reopening for U.S. citizens

The International Peace Garden has reopened parts of its grounds to guests from the United States.

Guests are welcome at the grounds, hiking trails, and campground, and select restroom facilities will be opened.

Many buildings, including the conservatory, peace chapel, café and gift shop will remain closed to the public.

Visitors are asked to self-pay at the main gate where there are envelopes and a drop box, as well as guides.

Off-season rates of $10 per day will remain in place until the garden fully reopens.

Guests are reminded to bring their passport of driver’s license with birth certificate to present to the port of entry upon leaving the garden and re-entering the United States.

The garden remains closed to Canadian visitors, as Canadians are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return to Manitoba if they pass through the port of entry.

Leadership with the garden reminds visitors that the U.S.-Canadian border remains closed to non-essential travel, so those who visit the garden will not be allowed to enter Canada.

“The border of course still has still got restrictions between here and Canada, but at this time the grounds, the hiking trail, the campgrounds, are open. Restroom facilities are open. Buildings remain closed but the Peace Garden remains home to miles of hiking trails, scenic drives, historic monuments, lakes and wetlands, that are all teeming with wildlife. If you have not been to the North Dakota Peace Garden, if you haven't been to one of the 13 state parks, it might be a good time to visit them,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, at Friday’s COVID-19 press briefing.

