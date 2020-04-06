International Music Camp postponed for 2020

The International Music Camp has announced they will postpone this year's season.

The camp, which is located in the International Peace Garden in North Dakota, was scheduled to start its first session this June.

Roughly 2,000 campers were expected to take part this season.

The board of directors made the decision last Friday and announced to families who have already registered that they postponed the season.

They will be contacting more families Tuesday to see if they are willing to donate to the camp, transfer their money to next season, or offer a refund.

The non-profit camp uses the revenue from the season to pay for expenses related to the camp.

The director of the camp said it was a tough decision for the board, but it’s in the best interest of the students and staff.

"There's a lot of tears on both sides, tears in this office, tears elsewhere, but it's just the safest thing for everybody for us to not have it this summer. It's not worth risking the lives of our campers and our families and our staff and our faculty,” Christine Baumann, International Music Camp, Camp Director said.

The camp is scheduled to reopen next summer.

