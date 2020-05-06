International Music Camp, Peace Garden team up for virtual concert on Mother's Day

The International Music Camp had to make the tough but necessary decision to postpone this summer's camp due to the pandemic.

But now, they're teaming up with the Peace Garden to celebrate Mother's Day with a special virtual concert.

The International Music Camp at the International Peace Garden has seen more than 140,000 students come to North Dakota over the summer since 1956.

"Our mission is that we aim to enrich lives through artistic expression and personal growth," said camp director Tim Baumann.

But camp's canceled this year, leaving a new opportunity to kick off the traditional start of the Peace Garden season.

"I think in extraordinary circumstances we figure out ways to do extraordinary things and rally around each other when the need arises," said Melinda Goodman, International Peace Garden Director of Marketing & Communications.

Camp faculty will be putting on a pre-recorded Facebook concert on Sunday at 2 p.m. to benefit the camp's relaunch in 2021 through online donations.

"They still get to meet them, still get to interact with them. It's also really cool to be able to give back on Mother's Day and provide a free concert for all those moms out there who are totally worth celebrating," said Baumann.

Baumann said funds raised will help the camp pay operational and staff costs including rent, annual contracts, insurance, and promotions for the 2021 season.

Photo courtesy: Melinda Goodman

