Inmate at Belcourt jail quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19

A male inmate at the tribal jail in Belcourt is under quarantine in a wing of the Sky Dancer Casino after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Chairman Jamie Azure.

According to the tribe, the man was arrested on Sat., May 9, and indicated he was sick on Wed., May 13.

A rapid test at the Quentin Burdick Medical Center revealed a positive result.

All jail inmates present on May 13, along with law enforcement, public defenders, and probation officers received rapid tests, all of which came back negative.

Rolette County Public Health performed a contact analysis. According to the tribe, of the 80 people who tested due to contact tracing, one came back positive, and four have been sent to the state lab for further analysis.

Due to the age of the jail, authorities were unable to isolate the inmate, so he was verbally ordered to quarantine at the casino.

Azure told Your News Leader the tribe may be pursuing legal action against the man, after surveillance footage showed him violating quarantine by wandering around part of the facility before being directed away by security, and later trying to get others to join him at the hotel.

Those who violate quarantine may be prosecuted for reckless endangerment through tribal court.

Azure said the tribe is in the works of getting the man moved to another facility for the rest of his quarantine.

All of the medical workers who performed the testing at the medical center were wearing personal protective equipment, according to Azure.

The casino is currently closed to the public due to the pandemic, though Azure said they had started phasing in employees.

