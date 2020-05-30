Information sought on two people in credit card fraud cases

The McLean County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying two people in connection with a series of theft-related credit card fraud cases in multiple jurisdictions in central and western North Dakota.

Details are limited at this time, but anyone with information on the individuals and vehicle pictured should contact Sgt. Curt Olson at the McLean County Sheriff's Office at: (701) 462-8103 or e-mail: ceolson@nd.gov.

Case Number: MC-20-03899

Images: McLean County Sheriff's Office Facebook