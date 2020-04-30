Influenza and COVID-19 deaths are close in number

Typically this time of year we are still talking about flu numbers as the season starts to wind down.

But this is not a typical year and the news has been overtaken by the coronavirus.

Actually, the number of North Dakota influenza and COVID-19 deaths are closer in number than you may have expected.

The COVID-19 outbreak began much later than flu season, and the total cases already number more than 1,000.

However, influenza has infected more than 12,000 people.

The number of flu deaths in the state is at 21 with 450 people hospitalized, while coronavirus deaths have reached 19 with 85 people hospitalized.

But while flu season is coming to an end, there is no timeline or precedent to determine when coronavirus cases might start declining.

State Health Department leaders say it's unfair to compare the two as they're vastly different viruses.

"How it affects the body is different, and so it is tough to say, compare one to the other and say one is more severe or worse," says ND Department of Health Epidemiologist Levi Schlosser.

The Division of Disease Control says the availability of influenza tests was helpful in telling the two illnesses apart, as symptoms look similar.

Schlosser also describes this influenza season as high-activity, presenting more cases than usual.

