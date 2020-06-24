Infectious disease experts define a second wave of COVID-19

Governors across America have eased restrictions and have started allowing businesses to reopen.

Some states are now experiencing spikes in COVID-19 numbers not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

However, experts say this isn't the second wave of the coronavirus.

As more people return to their pre-pandemic activities, people getting sick with coronavirus is rising again in certain states.

Doctors say the spikes aren't the second wave of the virus, but that doesn't mean a second wave isn't on its way.

People are starting to become comfortable venturing outside their homes.

"Of course I want to get out of the house, selfishly. And, I'm just really happy that people have been able to do that," said Bismarck Resident Justin Thomas.

Now, some states are experiencing new highs in COVID-19 cases.

"We're talking about folks who are now becoming symptomatic and testing PCR positive because they've had exposure and infection in the preceding one to two weeks," said Sanford Hospital Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

However, experts say this is not the second wave.

"A second wave, when you look at textbook definitions, means the first wave has come and gone," Mateo said.

Mateo says a second wave requires a peak in cases followed by massive decrease. Followed again by another increase.

"We're still in the middle of a first wave. We haven't trended down at all as a nation," Mateo said.

While state COVID numbers have seen a slowdown, Mateo is cautious and says a second wave could happen eventually.

"If they figured out that businesses are going to take into account a second wave. And for that reason, shut down again. If people realize that they're job and their health insurance hinges on how this epidemic behaves, they might pay closer attention to doing the right things," Mateo said.

Mateo says another tell-tale sign of a second wave is a mutation in the virus.

"It can be transmitted better. It can effect more organ systems," Mateo said.

Some research suggests the virus has mutated. However, scientists say more tests are needed to confirm their findings.

Mateo says mutation is most likely when many people develop immunity-- whether through infection or vaccine.

Dr. Mateo says a second wave of COVID-19 means hospitals would again need to prepare for the potential of an overwhelmed health care system.

