Indian Country Addresses COVID-19

Tribal leaders across the nation are concerned that COVID-19 will cause health, education and economic impacts for rural areas.

The National Congress of Indian Affairs is working with tribes across the country to set up mobile internet hot spots for children to continue their education.

The NCIA proposed a 40 million grant to lawmakers so online classes could operate for four weeks.​

Families may also have access to health organizations at these mobile hotspots. No expected time frame was mentioned on when the organization can have these tools up and running.​