Independence, Inc. to hold final virtual 'Youth Hang' Wednesday

An organization in Minot has been doing what it can to keep teens connected during this time of social distancing.

Independence, Inc. held five zoom calls for teens in the Minot area to talk, play games, and support each other.

They will hold their final call of the season Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Youth Transition Specialist Sierra Smith said she started the program to give teens a chance to get support from their peers.

“We've been trying to do some fun activities just to give these students a chance to get that social interaction that they were missing since schools kind of closed down and everybody's been doing everything virtual. We're trying to look for new fun ways to get students involved," said Smith.

For more information on Youth Hangs or to get access to the zoom link contact Sierra Smith by calling Independence, Inc. at (701) 839-4724.

