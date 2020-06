Incumbent Ron Leingang is running for Morton County Commission again.

He says he's ready to tackle the challenges posed by COVID-19.

He says he wants to address the issues with limited sales tax coming in.

Leingang says the upcoming budget will be challenging, but he's prepared.

"I've got a proven track record. And, they had confidence in me two terms before. Nothing's going to change. I'm for the people," Leingang said.