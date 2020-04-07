Importance of insurance adjustments during COVID-19 pandemic

Insurance adjustments may come into play during the coronavirus crisis.

In the wake of the pandemic, many have found themselves out of work.

Farmers Union agents say they want people to be aware of circumstances where they may need help as COVID-19 continues to affect our daily lives.

"One thing that people don't realize is they may have a life insurance policy through their company, and now that they're no longer working, that life insurance plan might not be valid. We do have life insurance plans for people to look at and pick up, and so that if in the event something like this ever happens again, they don't have to worry about losing that benefit," said Josh Ressler, agent.

The office has been conducting business for a few weeks over telephone, email, and fax. They have also been accepting payments by sliding them under the office door.

