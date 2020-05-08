Impact of federal legislation on flood protection for Souris Basin

Earlier this week a U.S. Senate committee made a move that could substantially impact flood protection in the Minot area.

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee passed water infrastructure legislation that includes authorization of the Mouse River Flood Protection Plan.

“It will go to the senate and through congress for approval, and if it stays in the bill and gets approved then we will have a federally authorized project,” said Dan Jonasson, Souris River Joint Board member and Minot Public Works director.

Jonasson said it's an essential step towards securing funding for the $87 million MI-4 phase.

“We will be eligible to get federal funding program from for that portion of the flood protection project,” said Jonasson.

Federal grants would cover about 65% of the funding if passed.

Jonasson said the Souris River Joint Board has been working closely with Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., to get funding for the project.

“Through the entire project we keep him updated and whenever we've needed some assistance with things he's been super involved,” said Jonasson.

The Maple Diversion is an essential part of tying together the initial phases of the Flood Protection Plan.

If you want to learn more about the progress of the project, you can do so at https://www.mouseriverplan.com/

