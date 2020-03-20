Impact of COVID-19 on handling of Ward County Jail

Many Ward County buildings are choosing to limit public access or by scheduling meetings by appointment only in light of COVID-19.

The Ward County Sheriff's Department is also figuring out how to handle the jail.

There's no in-person visitation for inmates, as with all other jails in the state.

You can only visit inmates by video.

The jail's lobby remains open so people can post bail through the kiosk.

To limit exposure, the work release program has been suspended until further notice.

The jail has also begun a screening process for inmates and officers.

“When they come in, into our sally port they're screened through questions and we're also taking the temperatures of the people as they're coming in. We're also taking the temperatures of the officers that are bringing them in,” said Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed.

More information can be found on the jail's website.

