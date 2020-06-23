IRS Encourages use of its Non-Filers' tool for stimulus check payments

In the past two months, the IRS said more than 159 million Americans have received Economic Impact Payments totaling almost $267 billion.

But, millions of low-income people and others who aren't required to file a tax return may be eligible for an Economic Impact Payment and can easily register for benefits by using the free Non-Filers' tool.

Non-filers should use the tool if their income is less than $12,200, if filing jointly their income is less than $24,400 or if the non-filer has no income.

The IRS will use this information to determine eligibility and payment amounts to send a stimulus check.

After providing this information, there's no need for any additional action.

North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said: "Many conversations with people on the radio you know calling in and asking if I don't have a filing requirement how is that check going to get to me. So I'm really glad the IRS took, you know, the initiative and the time to actually build that system."

After registering for the payment non-filers will receive an email saying whether the submission was successful.

Then Free File Fillable forms, a trusted IRS partner, will use the information to automatically complete a Form 1040 and transmit it to the IRS to compute and send payment.

The tool will remain available through October 15.

