'I was so afraid': witnesses recount Minot shooting

One man is dead and another is charged with murder after a fatal shooting Thursday night in the southwest part of Minot.

The incident scared neighbors who heard and saw what happened.

Twenty-two-year-old Damion Colvin made his initial appearance Thursday on a double-A felony murder charge, following a fatal shooting Wednesday night on the city's southwest side.

Residents of the neighborhood reacted to the sound of gunshots much too close to home.

“I don't even have the words to describe the feeling, other than terrified,” said Mattie Marlette.

Marlette, who lives a few doors down, said the incident shook the neighborhood.

“I was so afraid. I have a six-year-old daughter, and just that it happened so close, it kinda of kicked the 'mommy mode' into overdrive at that point,” said Marlette.

According to the affidavit, police responded to various reports of shots fired, and people screaming and running from the area.

Court records indicate that Colvin told officers, quote, "I shot him."

The victim, whose identity is not being released, was pronounced dead at Trinity Hospital.

Colvin will be arraigned July 23, and he faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

He remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

