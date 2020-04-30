Hundreds participate in drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Belcourt

Members of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa had the chance to test for COVID-19 Thursday, in the latest drive-thru testing offered in North Dakota.

Turtle Mountain Community Schools was the sight for Thursday’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing.

Health service workers, first responders, and tribal members who have come into face-to-face contact with the public received testing before it was open to everyone in the final two hours.

“Our community has expressed concern that we had a low percentage of testing happening and that was because of demand and supply,” said Jamie Azure, tribal chairman.

Testing opened at 10 a.m. and was slated to run until 3. The site was equipped with 500 tests, 300 of which were completed in the first two hours.

“The pace has been very good. Anywhere from about 100 per 50 minutes it was on earlier. It slowed down a little bit because we got the first run done, so we definitely got more coming here so it's been very steady as you can see,” said Scott Davis, with the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission.

The site was made possible by the North Dakota National Guard, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, and five other local health and law organizations.

“With the partnerships of a lot of people coming together we were able to do a massive community sample test, so that will give us a better idea of what we're dealing with,” said Azure.

Crews also conducted door-to-door testing at two local retirement homes, giving a snapshot of the virus's impact on the Turtle Mountain community.

