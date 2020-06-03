Hundreds drive through COVID-19 testing event in Minot

First District Health Unit nurses and North Dakota National Guard medics took hundreds of COVID-19 tests at Wednesday’s mass testing event in Minot.

Hundreds of cars lined up at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds Wednesday for the COVID-19 mass testing event.

The North Dakota Department of Health requires at least one symptom before they allow patients to test, but at Wednesday's mass test any person over the age of 12 was allowed to be tested.

"We know that lots of people in the community have asked to be tested, this is an opportunity to do that," said Lisa Clute, Executive Officer with First District Health Unit.

Earlier this week First District said they would have 500 tests, but that number increased to 800 Wednesday. Clute said it was due to more space opening up in state labs.

"It's all based on lab capacity, and there were some tests that were not conducted yesterday, so they were able to role those over today," said Clute.

The event was a collaborative effort between First District, Ward County Emergency Services, the North Dakota National Guard, local law enforcement, and other community partners.

"Great community effort it is really fun and inspiring to see all the volunteers," said National Guard 1st Lt. Jacob Sommerfeld.

Sommerfeld said Wednesday's efforts are important in order to gain more knowledge about the health of the community and take any safety measures that might be necessary.

"We want to make sure that we capture any positives that don't realize that they are, so we can take the proper measures to mitigate any risks that could be going around in the community," said Sommerfeld.

It may take 24 to 72 hours for those results to come in.

First District will be calling back all 800 of those patients to inform them of their results.

