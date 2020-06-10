Human Services extends deadline for food assistance program

North Dakota Human Services recently announced they are extending the application period for the Pandemic EBT food assistance program.

The deadline to apply was May 31, but that has been pushed back to June 15.

The program assists families of children eligible for free and reduced school meals by providing them with enough snap benefits to replace the value of the meals they missed at school March through May.

NDHS said so far they awarded three out of four qualifying children, and now it’s time to take care of more.

“To be able to extend that program and offer it to those additional children that qualified, we made the decision to extend the date,” said N.D. Department of Human Services Director of Economic Assistance Division, Michele Gee.

For more information on how to apply visit the North Dakota Department of Human Service website.

