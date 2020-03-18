Human Services' Behavioral Health Division to offer support during outbreak

The outbreak of coronavirus can be stressful for people and communities.

For those who are feeling more stressed or fatigued than usual, the North Dakota Department of Human Services' Behavioral Health Division announced it is offering resources to support behavioral health.

Resources include tips for managing anxiety and stress, impacts of COVID-19 on individuals with a behavioral health condition, and resources for assistance.

“It is natural to feel anxiety and worry during this outbreak,” said Pamela Sagness, the Behavioral Health Division director.

“It is important to take some time to take care of our own behavioral health and look out for those most vulnerable in our community. During this time of social distancing, individuals may feel isolated, which can contribute to poor behavioral health. We can all play a role in supporting those around us, reaching out using technology or even sending someone a handwritten note.”

The information is available online at behavioralhealth.nd.gov/covid-19.