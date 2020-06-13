Huge walleye caught last month in Canyon Ferry Reservoir near Helena, Mont.

Red Lodge resident Lindsey Iversen tells Your News Leader she caught this 32.5 inch, 11 pound walleye May 20. She says she caught it from the shore at Canyon Ferry Reservoir near Helena, Mont.

She used marshmallow and night crawler as bait.

The Montana state record was caught by Bob Hart in 2007. It weighed 17.75 pounds and was 35 inches long.

Iversen says she and her family were at Canyon Ferry remembering the life of her father-in-law John Miner who passed away last year. John was an avid fisherman. A family member suggested the next rainbow trout caught be thrown back in John's memory. The next fish caught was the big walleye.

"I know pops was watching down on us that day," said Iversen.

Iversen says she's only been fishing for two years and plans on getting the walleye mounted for her wall.

