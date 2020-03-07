Huff Hills skiing season coming to end

As the skiing season comes to a close, many were out at Huff Hills enjoying the powder for one last time this year.

Owners said this will probably be the last weekend of the season unless another big snow storm blankets the region. The operations manager said the weather has mostly worked in their favor this winter.

"The really cold (days) nice for making snow and keeping the snow well...in good condition. But the warm weather brings more people out and that's always fun to see," said mountain operations manager, Lucas Speidel.

Speidel said he'll miss skiing but is looking forward to warmer temperatures at his next seasonal job at the Fort Lincoln Trolley.