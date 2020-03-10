How to vote in North Dakota Caucus

Super Tuesday 2.0 is North Dakota’s Presidential Caucus.

For the Democrats, there are twelve candidates fighting for 14 delegates. However, only three, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, haven't suspended their campaigns.

There are 14 polling locations open to the public. Voters won't need ID and can vote wherever is most convenient for them, and must be at least 18 years old at the time of the General Election on Novermber 3rd.

Polls will be open from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. CST.

After the polls close, a third-party vendor will transport those paper ballots to Bismarck and Fargo to be calculated. This could be a long evening for voters and officials wanting results. Because those votes won't be moved until the polls close at 7 p.m.

Democrat Voting Locations:

Fargo – Fargo–Moorhead AFL-CIO, 3002 1st Ave. N, Fargo, ND 58102

Grand Forks – IBEW, 1714 N Washington St, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Bismarck – AFL-CIO House of Labor, 1323 E Front Ave # 1, Bismarck, ND 58504

Minot – IBEW, 125 35th Ave NE, Minot, ND 58703

Williston – James Memorial Preservation, Classroom, 621 1st Ave W, Williston, ND 58801

Jamestown – Gladstone Hotel, Gladstone I Conference Room, 111 2nd St NE, Jamestown, ND 58401

Devils Lake – Holiday Inn Express, 875 Hwy 2 East, Devils Lake, ND 58301

Valley City – Straus Mall, Upper floor, 200 Central Ave N, Valley City, ND 58072

Dickinson – Dickinson Elks Lodge, 501 Elks Dr, Dickinson, ND 58601

Belcourt – Sky Dancer Casino & Resort, Event Center, 3965 Sky Dancer Way NE, Belcourt, ND 58316

Fort Yates – Standing Rock High School, Gymnasium, 9189 ND-24, Fort Yates, ND 58538

New Town – Northern Lights Center, 710 East Ave, New Town, ND 58763

Wahpeton – Wahpeton Community Center, 304 5th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075

Fort Totten – Cankdeska Cikana Community College, Gymnasium, 214 1st Avenue, Fort Totten, ND 58335

Republicans will be holding their caucus Tuesday as well, from 5 to 8 pm CST. And there's only one name on their ballot: President Donald Trump. Partly leaders said they're using Tuesday night as a North Dakota campaign kick-off for President Trump.

Republican Voting Locations:

Bismarck: Ramada Inn, 1400 E Interchange Ave, Bismarck, ND

Fargo: Holiday Inn, 3803 13th Ave S., Fargo, ND

Grand Forks: Ramada Inn, 1205 N 43rd St, Grand Forks, ND

Minot: Grand Hotel, 1505 N Broadway, Minot, ND

Underwood: Underwood City Hall, 88 Lincoln Ave, Underwood, ND

Devils Lake: City Plaza, 210 US-2, Devils Lake, ND

Valley City: District 24 GOP Headquarters, 341 North Central Avenue, Valley City, ND

Park River: Alexander House Restaurant, 903 Park St W, Park River, ND