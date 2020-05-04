How to manage activity when returning to sports

North Dakotans are getting more chances to stay active with social distancing as the state reopens, but Trinity Health Sports Medicine Manager Robyn Gust said not to ramp up physical activity too fast after being cooped up at home.

"Please start slow. The last place you want to be right now is the hospital for a hip fracture if you're older or pulling a muscle if you're a really active person who hasn't been able to be active," said Gust.

Gust added the last thing she wants to see is someone suffering a setback by pushing themselves too hard right away.

