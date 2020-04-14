How the Joint Information Center keeps ND informed during nationwide pandemic

The Joint Information Center was launched as a part of the Unified Command to provide vital information to North Dakota regarding the coronavirus.

The Joint Information Center is usually located at the same place as the Unified Command Center. However, the North Dakota information has gone virtual, following CDC guidelines.

Twenty-three different agencies across the entire state are represented. Information important to COVID-19 is then pushed out to North Dakotans.

With a push of a key, and a click of the mouse, coronavirus information is pushed out to the state.

"One of the biggest things is taking the information that is pretty complicated and being able to turn it around to the public in a way that is really simple and easy for them to understand," said Nicole Peske, JIC lead.

The information center, filters through materials pushed to them by state agencies. They then rewrite and release it to the public.

"We don't want to be throwing information out there, that's not the point. We need to have a strategy behind it so we develop our objective and stick to those,” said Maxine Herr, co-manager of the JIC.

Social media is one way they outreach and connect with the public.

"It’s a huge role that social media plays right now because it’s the fast way people can get their information,” said Paul Teeple, with the Department of Health Communications team.

Design teams have been working to create new graphics to easier convey messages.

"How is this information going to be easiest for people to understand and make them want to share it as well," said Teeple.

But with an abundance of facts, numbers, and guidelines, the JIC monitors what is necessary to be released to the public.

"It’s a big job in the fact that there is so much information, so we really need to break through the noise so were very careful about that. We don't want to just be throwing information out there," said Herr.

In order to keep the public informed on how to stay healthy and flatten the curve of the nationwide pandemic.

Joint Information Center leaders say it is important to continue getting information from reliable sources about the coronavirus.

They also urge people to reach out to the North Dakota Department of Health on Facebook page to ask questions or utilize the North Dakota hot line.