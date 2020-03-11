How nitrate levels in tap water impact infants' health

The city of Velva is still waiting to hear back from the North Dakota Department of Health on nitrate levels in its water supply.

A recent test result showed levels more than 21 times higher than the standard, acceptable level.

Your News Leader wanted to learn more about how nitrate impacts children six months and younger.

According to advisories issued by the state health department, nitrate has a harsher impact on infants.

It can affect red blood cells causing a lack of oxygen to the brain, leading to what's known as a blue baby syndrome.

It does not have the same effect on adults.

Nitrate becomes potentially dangerous in amounts larger than 10 milligrams/liter according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The results for the Velva water testing are projected to be in by the end of the week.

Residents are advised to not give tap water to infants until further notice.

We will follow up with the city for updates.