How North Dakota is tracking COVID-19 through contact tracing

When a North Dakotan tests positive for COVID-19, a team of epidemiologists investigate who that person may have come in contact with.

When a contact tracer reaches out to someone who tested positive for the virus, they ask questions to find out where they've been and who they may have come in contact with in the last 14 days.

Hundreds of calls are being made every day.

"The recollection of the case can be one of the most challenging parts," says Levi Schlosser, epidemiologist for the Department of Health.

When gathering information, investigators are looking for two types of exposure.

Health care workers who have had contact or interaction with the patient.

And close contact, which means they would have been within 12 feet of the person for longer than 10 minutes.

"If somebody is identified as a close contact, it depends on the situation on whether we recommend they get tested or quarantine," says Schlosser.

Investigators then use the state health network to find a phone number to contact the person.

State leaders say tracking the virus is the key to re-opening the state.

“The more that we can apply smart contact tracing, the sooner that we can safely open up our economy again,” says Gov. Doug Burgum.

But people must take precautionary actions before going into public areas.

"Hopefully everyone is staying home, but if they do go out, really make sure you do keep a good journal of who you are coming into contact with, where you're going," says Schlosser.

Tracking the path of the virus around the state, one case at a time.

The Department of Heath created the Care19 app that can track an individual’s movement. The information can then be used to help contact tracing investigators determine where and who that person was in contact with.

