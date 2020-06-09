How Delta’s XWA suspension could affect travelers and staff

Delta Airline’s decision to suspend all services to Williston’s airport starting July 7 not only affects passengers, but XWA businesses that rely on air traffic. That decision came after Williston’s airport saw a decrease of passengers to 30 percent capacity in April, and 35 percent in May.

In July, those travelers will no longer have a direct flight to Minneapolis.

Delta Passenger Terry Knuth said, “It makes it a little bit more difficult for me to get here, because I live in Texas and I like to visit my elderly father and my sister and brother. So, I’ll probably drive or I’ll check out United. I’ve always used Delta.”

United Airlines will expand their flights to Denver from four times a week to seven on the same day Delta will suspend services.

Delta Passenger Brenda Good stated, “I was really afraid at first that it was going to get suspended before my vacation, but they waited until July. So, it’s still sad. I’ll probably end up driving to see my sister. I like Delta. My son flies Delta; my whole family does.”

Rental car agencies, the restaurant and the fix-based operators will be affected. The airport relies on those businesses to pay operating expenses, but it did receive $1.3 million through the CARES Act.

City of Williston Airport Director Anthony Dudas added, “As the economy turns around, the oil and gas industry continues to improve, the CARES Act funding will bridge the gap of our operational expenses, and allow us to continue with our mission to make sure that we’re not an additional expense to the tax payers of Williston.”

Dudas says they view the suspension as being temporary. The USDOT’s waiver for Delta Airlines lasts until September 30th of this year.

