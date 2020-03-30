How COVID-19 is affecting funerals

Families organizing funerals are making adjustments and sacrifices to adhere to health department COVID-19 standards.

One of Williston's Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Homes directors, Kurt Baade, says they are adhering to the recommendations that 10 people or less can assemble for mourning. Some funeral homes will allow adjustments for larger families. Ten people now sit at the front of the chapel, and the rest will spread out in the back.

Using Skype or recording and posting the funeral online is something many are doing, especially in small communities when almost everyone in town wants to go to the service. Families are also waiting until the COVID-19 restrictions are over to hold a second, larger memorial.

Kurt Baade added: “They have to go through the grieving process twice. So, they have the immediate service for the family only, and then later on they’ll go through the same grieving process during the memorial service when the public will be invited. So it’s got to be tough on them.”

Kurt Baade said it’s unusual to not be able to invite the public or have full-services, but people are very understanding.