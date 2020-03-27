House members discuss relief bill passage

The United States House of Representatives is approved the massive $2.2 trillion economic rescue bill through a voice vote, Friday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Strong majorities of both parties lined up behind the largest economic relief bill in the nation’s history.

The package would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home. It would steer substantial aid to larger industries, too.

The United States Senate unanimously passed the coronavirus aid package (CARES Act) late Wednesday night. The vote was 96-0.

The bill will now head to the President's desk.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau has been speaking to lawmakers about the process throughout the week. Click above to hear their interviews.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.