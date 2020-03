Mandan Fire crews are working to put out a fire at a home in a South Mandan neighborhood off of Highway 1806 Friday morning.

The two story home at 1313 17th St SE had extensive damage from smoke and flames from the fire that was reported around 7am.

The Fire Marshal is on scene investigating.

Mandan Police say no one was taken to the hospital, but there’s no further word yet on injuries.

