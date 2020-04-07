Hospital workers express concerns during pandemic

Hospitals around the nation have made changes to cope with COVID-19.

One North Dakota native gives us a look inside her Michigan hospital as they gear up to treat more cases.

Emily Dietrich moved from Bismarck to Michigan in 2006 to work as an OBGYN at Saint Mary's Hospital in Grand Rapids.

She says her and her coworkers have been impacted working on the frontlines to stop the spread of the virus.

She says her hospital hasn't seen a huge influx of patients. However, the unknown is making it stressful for her and other employees.

"Because we're not testing everybody and we don't know who's positive, we don't truly know what our level of risk is. So, my brain then automatically goes to, 'if I'm being exposed, then who else am I exposing,'" said Dietrich.

Dietrich says patients are now limited to certain entrances and are only allowed one visitor throughout their stay.

She says hospitals are doing what they can to help workers' anxiety. However, she says access to more protective gear and test kits would help her feel safer at work.

Dietrich says being away from her family in North Dakota helps with social distancing. However, she's still concerned for their health and safety every day.

