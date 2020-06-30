Hope’s Knoephla Adventures

After admitting Hope had never tried knoephla soup before, she went on a taste-testing mission around town to find out what she’s been missing.

NDSU Extension Agent Vanessa Hoines supplemented hope’s knoephla education with a recipe developed for a healthier version of the tried-and-true German dish.

It includes a mix of whole wheat flour to make the knoephla dumplings and a few more vegetables. Here is the link to NDSU Extension’s healthier version: https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/food/recipes/vegetables/knoephla-soup