Hope’s Knoephla Adventures

(KFYR)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT
After admitting Hope had never tried knoephla soup before, she went on a taste-testing mission around town to find out what she’s been missing.

NDSU Extension Agent Vanessa Hoines supplemented hope’s knoephla education with a recipe developed for a healthier version of the tried-and-true German dish.

It includes a mix of whole wheat flour to make the knoephla dumplings and a few more vegetables. Here is the link to NDSU Extension’s healthier version: https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/food/recipes/vegetables/knoephla-soup

