Hope Manor expansion coming to Bismarck

Hope Manor is getting started on a new expansion south of downtown Bismarck.

The organization provides sober living homes for those trying to get over alcoholism or drug addiction. Currently, meetings and events are held in a garage that the organization has outgrown. The founder is working on this facility for future meetings and to provide a new venue in the middle of town.

“It's Hope Manor's way of giving back to the community and offering one more resource. We want to offer a facility to nonprofits, the community, individuals for them to use,” said Judith Roberts, founder.

You can go to the website at hopemanornd.org to help out. Construction is scheduled to finish by July 3.

