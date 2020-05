The nation is honoring 307 heroes killed in the line of duty in 2019.

Though none were from North Dakota, we have lost 64 since 1882.

The State Capitol building will display the thin blue line Thursday evening and Gov. Doug Burgum directed flags to be flown at half staff on Friday, National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Though this year's service is closed to the public, you can watch it at attorneygeneral.nd.gov.