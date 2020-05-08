Honoring mom under quarantine

With Mother's Day this weekend, many have concerns about how to honor mothers who are under quarantine.

Your News Leader spoke with a florist about delivery options available for mom.

Because of COVID-19, Dutch Mill Florist isn't able to deliver to hospitals or care facilities, but they can drop off to homes and cemeteries in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Dutch Mill Florist is offering same day, no contact delivery.

Dutch Mill Florist Manager Jessica Berg said, "For us to be able to keep going through all of this and put smiles on people’s faces, and bring a little joy, is just so incredibly important to us."

Berg said this week has been really busy for them with teachers and nurses week and Mother's Day but you can still call or place an order.

Dutch Mill Florist is assuring that all deliveries will be made with masks and gloves.

