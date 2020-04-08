Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health officials are coming up with new ways people can remain busy and healthy while they are at home.

The Homebody Hero campaign consists of daily social media posts that provide infographics and tips to keep people physically and mentally active while they're at home.

The tips and activity include things like crafts for kids, quick workout routines, and even home organization tips.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director, Renae Moch said, "When need to treat people that are staying home following to rules of social distancing and quarantine and isolation at this point as heroes because they are doing the right thing to slow the spread of COVID-19."

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will be posting these activities daily on their Facebook page and their website.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health says staying home will save lives and they want you to be that homebody hero.

