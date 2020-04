Hobby Lobby has announced it will temporarily close all its stores and furlough most employees, in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, according to a statement on the company’s website.

The closures are effective Fri, April 3, at 8 p.m. and goes until further notice.

Hobby Lobby has North Dakota locations in Minot, Bismarck, Fargo, and Grand Forks.

You can find the full statement in the link attached to this story.