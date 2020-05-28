Historic schoolhouse makes move to Pioneer Village grounds

The Pioneer Village Museum welcomed a new addition Thursday.

A schoolhouse originally built in 1902 found a new home.

"They are the oldest acting one-room schoolhouses in North Dakota," said previous owner Philip Bosey.

Up until 2010, teachers still taught at the Eureka schoolhouse.

In 2011 Philip Bosey acquired it.

"I turned it into a couple of apartments and had them rented all the way up until last September,” said Bosey.

Thursday Bosey donated the building to Ward County Historical Society.

“I hate to see it go, but on another note this will be its final resting home. These guys take good care of everything out here, so it will be happy here,” said Bosey.

It took nearly a dozen men to move the structure.

Kevin Huwe, who moved the building once in the past, said it was a straightforward process.

"We just put rollers and we push it on to the skid steer, now we'll go up, take our rolling equipment back out, and start pulling," said Huwe.

The Historical Society plans to turn the building into a military exhibit, equipped with the only handicap restrooms on the lot.

For more information on the opening of the military exhibit contact the Ward County Historical Society.

