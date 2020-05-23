Hikers honor fallen with 'Never Forgotten' walk-a-thon

Hikers at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park are honoring fallen heroes this Memorial Day weekend.

The Never Forgotten Memorial walk-a-thon encourages people to walk a lap for each serviceman or woman they know. Fort Abraham Lincoln was one of the first military posts in North Dakota and many men lived and died serving our country on these grounds.

"We've set it up around our parade grounds here at Fort Abraham Lincoln and the side walk perimeter is about a half mile all the way around and so folks are coming out this weekend to hike or walk around the square and count the number of laps they are doing. And around the square we have the different flags of the different armed services," said interpretive events coordinator, Matt Schanandore.

The Never Forgotten Memorial walk-a-thon will run through Memorial Day. The armed services flags will be on display from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.