High school seniors gather at elementary schools for senior photo shoots

The class of 2020’s years at Bismarck’s Public Schools have been filled with “firsts.”

They were the first class to go to all day, everyday kindergarten and the first class to start middle school as sixth graders. Now they are the first class to have an outdoor graduation ceremony.

But, these seniors also wanted to make sure they got to experience at least a few of the traditional “lasts” that come with graduating.

All week, soon to be graduates have been gathering at the schools where their education first began. They gathered at Northridge, Prairie Rose and Centennial.

“I am super grateful we get to have this picture taken,” said Century High School graduate and Centennial alumnus, Riley Ball.

Graduates met at Miller, Solheim, Highland Acres and Dorothy Moses.

“This is where I made most of my friends,” explains Bismarck High School graduate, Coy Christianson.

These old friends are making one last memory.

“It is emotional a little bit,” admits Dorothy Moses alumnus and Bismarck High grad, Logan Jacobson.

Emotional, because this isn’t the ending they expected.

“We missed out on some high school things,” said Riley Moser, who attended Dorothy Moses from kindergarten through fifth grade.

But these photos outside their grade schools were one thing these seniors did not want to miss.

“Just to be together and have that opportunity to take a photo together like every year before us did,” said Dorothy Moses alum and Bismarck High graduate, Brooke Leingang.

“This kind of closes the year for us and it’s sad seeing everyone go and how it had to end like this,” said Megan Kroh, who will graduate from Bismarck High.

And while it’s not the picture-perfect ending they dreamed about, these pictures will be a lifelong reminder of the unexpected ending to their senior year.

Graduation ceremonies for Bismarck’s three public high schools are scheduled for Sunday, May 24 at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

