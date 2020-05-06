High school graduation plans; new task force

Now that North Dakota is a few days into Phase 1 of reopening, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., and other state agencies are implementing a new step to monitoring the disease.

The Red River Valley Task Force will be based in Fargo and will localize statewide efforts. The governor said he wanted to avoid more statewide bans, and taking a more regional approach to containment.

"If we wanna have health in the region, we need to make sure that we're controlling the spread in Cass County as well as Clay County. So, we're getting after it, and again, working together to deploy resources to make sure that happens,” Burgum said.

The new task force will be responsible for boosting contact tracing interventions, increase their monitoring of active cases and the safety of vulnerable populations, and a offer a location for daily testing. Their will be a priority for contact tracing efforts, but it's still a shift in how tests are being deployed.

"We know that when we're doing drive through testing, then automatically, we're missing out on populations that may be working during those hours, may not have access to an automobile, and may not have a way to get to the Fargodome. So again, that's a shift where we're going to try to pick up some individuals that we might have been missing,” Burgum said.

Some good news for high school seniors around North Dakota: The Department of Public Instruction as well as the Governor's office will be hosting a live streamed state-wide high school graduation on May 30 at 2:00 p.m. CST, in addition it to the local high school ceremonies that DPI has given guidance on how to hold.

The various options include all virtual high school graduation, as well as a live stream where the students are present, but parents are not, as well as segmenting the graduations to have a few ceremonies over a number of days.

DPI has given the discretion of what kind of ceremony they want to hold up to the local high schools, and they said that they don't need to report to DPI for clearance.

