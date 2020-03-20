High School seniors reflect on losing more than education during school closures

State schools have been shut down for a week with Gov. Doug Burgum signing an executive order to extend the closure indefinitely.

Some seniors at Bismarck High School say the reality of not being able to finish out their year is beginning to set in.

Bailey Ackerman is adjusting to school at home, many of her AP classes can be done online.

The reality of not seeing friends every day, or the unknown of senior year prom, even the possibility of not being able to walk across the stage for graduation are all things that are unknown.

"It's only four years, which sounds crazy, but it’s the shortest four years," said Ackerman, a senior at BHS.

Transitioning to online course work was easy, but giving up friendships was hard.

"My sister is a freshman, so for her it two weeks off of school. To me, it's two weeks less with my friends," said Ackerman.

Ackerman knows its only months before her and her friends get separated, as they transition into college.

"It’s going to be hard not seeing them every day, and so these two weeks of not being able to see them at all is almost a reality check for the next four years of my life," said Ackerman.

Other concerns include prom, and supporting friends and her sister, who is running her first year of track.

"Not being able to see her this year, and then four of my close friends play soccer. So it’s not being able to watch them on their senior night," said Ackerman.

The possibility of not being able to walk at graduation is the hardest.

"I think our class deserves it, we've worked hard for it," said Ackerman.

As the seniors near the end of their school term, they're also closing a chapter on life.

With colleges and universities closed, Ackerman hasn't been able to tour any campuses to decide where life will take her next.

She says she may have to make a decision on what school she will attend next year based on photographs of the campus.

