Hettinger family donates hamburger to help those affected by economic slow-down

Like most farmers and ranchers, Jordan and Jacki Christman always have a freezer full of beef. But Jacki says she knows it’s a luxury many others in her community don’t have.

So, Thursday morning, Jacki and her kids packed a cooler of around 30-35 two-pound packages of hamburger. They made arrangements to leave that cooler at Dakotah Community Bank in Hettinger, with a sign to take what you need to get by for a few days.

Christman says some businesses in Hettinger have already closed or reduced hours, leaving some people without work. She says sharing a cooler of hamburger is a small gesture her family can do to help their neighbors.

“We have all kinds of hamburger and hamburger is a very simple thing. And if just one cooler would help anyone out, it’s the least that we can do,” said Christman.

Christman hopes other farmers and ranchers will take her idea and do the same in other communities.

