Hettinger bar providing meals to go and delivery to elderly residents

The Pastime Bar and lounge in Hettinger has been providing meals to go and delivery for the elderly residents in their community free of charge or at least free for them.

Former residents of the town donated money to cover some meals for their families and the good turns kept going. Residents have chipped in more than 800- dollars to deliver meals to quarantined family and friends. It's also giving the restaurant a way to keep paying their staff.

"People in the community offer to deliver meals and help out in any way that they could, but I'm trying to keep as many of our employees on the clock as i can," said Rochelle Shirek, pastime bar & lounge inc.

​46 meals have been donated in the last two days.