Heilman's Performance offering virtual workouts during pandemic

Heilman's Performance owner Caleb Heilman says he wants to help the Minot community stay active by offering free online workouts.

Our focus has been still to provide and try to stay as relevant as possible through our social media accounts and those kinds of things," Heilman said.

Heilman's Performance's online presence can help people avoid losing a step when staying active, while helping their well-being.

"Try to stay positive. Keep helping youth athletes in the community, and getting some of our remote programming out through our social media accounts has been a big part of that," said Heilman.

Heilman says he saw a responsibility to keep spirits and activity high.

"We just took it upon us during this time to try to help and get some information out to these athletes. How to stay active and help preserve not only their physical but their mental heath in a time of need is important," Heilman said.

Workouts are posted to the Heilman's Performance Vimeo channel, and you can access that through the gym's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram posts.

Channel: https://vimeo.com/user110722441

Password for workout videos: #hpfam20

